Assaults on Dalits continue even inside Assembly, says Lokesh

The cruelty on the Dalit community continued even inside the Assembly, remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday reacting to the attack on party MLA, Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy earlier in the day.

Veeranjaneya Swamy and another party MLA, Butchaiah Chowadary, called Lokesh over phone, when he began his pada, Yuva Galam, at Jogannapeta of Kadiri Assembly segment and informed him about the incident that took place inside the House. Strongly reacting to this, Mr Lokesh said the incident is a blackspot on democratic system.

“Is it a crime of the Dalit MLA, who on the floor of the Assembly raised the issue of proclamation of the GO number 1, which is as old as that of the Britisher’s time. The GO is brought in only to suppress the voice of people,” Lokesh remarked.

With the attack on the MLA, Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, once again proved that his war is against the Dalit community, he stated.

Later, talking to Butchaiah Chowadary, the TDP general secretary expressed surprise whether the people of the State are living in a democratic country or under a dictator. Demanding revocation of a GO, which is aimed at stifling the voice of the people, turned out to be a crime now, he observed.

Lokesh wanted all the democratic forces to strongly condemn Monday’s incident and said that Butchaiah Chowadary is a leader who always upholds the values of democracy. “It is a black day in the history of the State as a person, who crossed 70 years of age and whom I respect as a grandfather, fell victim to such an attack,” Lokesh said.

Perhaps, Jagan and the other YSRCP leaders are in a frustration after the MLC poll results, Lokesh commented and felt that there is no safety and security even for Dalits in this Raja Reddy constitution.

Lokesh said that the TDP leaders and activists are waging a war against this psycho rule and called upon the party leaders to continue their fight as the party will stand by them.

Later, Lokesh visited an ashram of the physically challenged at Motukupalli village of Kadiri mandal in Sathya Sai district and interacted with them. He inquired whether they are studying well and also inquired about the facilities available in the ashram.