“You assess on your own what is the status of Backward Classes (BCs) before the formation of the TDP and after N T Rama Rao floated the party,” former chief minister and party president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, asked the BCs on Thursday.

In a close interaction with the Backward Classes at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district, Chandrababu made it clear that the community is always the backbone of the TDP. Making it clear that BCs remained backward both politically and economically, NTR gave them the boost and encouraged them in all sectors. By creating 24 per cent reservation NTR promoted them in politics, he stated.

It is the TDP that encouraged hundreds of leaders like Kinjerapu Yerran Naidu, Devendar Goud, KE Krishna Murthy, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Ayyannapatrudu, Ram Mohan Naidu and Kollu Ravindra, the TDP supremo said. The party introduced sub-plan and spent Rs 36,000 cr for their welfare and also encouraged them in several ways.

Observing that the BCs are the backbone of TDP, Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that without the community there is no existence of the party. The party, on its part, strived hard for their progress, he said, adding that the TDP formed community-wise empowerment committees.

Challenging the YSRCP to explain the purpose of corporations it formed and for whose benefit, Chandrababu Naidu also asked whether the average revenue of the BCs has gone up in these four years. “Except for praising Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, these corporations are of no use to anyone,” the TDP national president remarked.

Maintaining that Yugandhar, the father of Satya Nadendla, has worked with him, Chandrababu wished that the children of the BCs should grow to the level of Satya Nadendla. “The weapon that I have given to the Telugus is Information Technology (IT) and reposing faith in this sector Satya Nadendla has grown to the level of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microsoft,” he added.