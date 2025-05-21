x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Asura Hananam Lyrical from Hari Hara Veera Mallu is Here

Published on May 21, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP
image
Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi demands Shocking Alimony
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Strict changes for an Item Song
image
Photos : HHVM Song launch Event
image
Finally, Shah Rukh Khan is back to Shoot

Asura Hananam Lyrical from Hari Hara Veera Mallu is Here

Pawan Kalyan’s next release is Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film’s shoot is wrapped up. The film is a periodic film and the next single ‘Asura Hananam’ from the film has been released today. The song is powerful and it narrates about the revolt of the lead actor against the evils. Asura Hananam tune is quite impressive and the lyrics by Rambabu Gosala are powerful and they narrate the characterization of Pawan Kalyan in the film. Asura Hananam is the best song from the album till date.

MM Keeravani is the music composer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The lyrical also showcases an action stunt from the song. The entire song is shot in a special set constructed. Jyoti Krisna and Krish directed the film. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for June 12th release in all the languages. Nidhhi Agerwal is the heroine while Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. Pawan Kalyan is in plans to promote the film in the coming weeks.

Next Finally, Shah Rukh Khan is back to Shoot Previous Fake Liquor Brands Scandal During YS Jagan Rule
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi demands Shocking Alimony
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Strict changes for an Item Song
image
Photos : HHVM Song launch Event

Latest

image
Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP
image
Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi demands Shocking Alimony
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Strict changes for an Item Song
image
Photos : HHVM Song launch Event
image
Finally, Shah Rukh Khan is back to Shoot

Most Read

image
Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP
image
Fake Liquor Brands Scandal During YS Jagan Rule
image
Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office Soon

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree