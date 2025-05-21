Asura Hananam Lyrical from Hari Hara Veera Mallu is Here

Pawan Kalyan’s next release is Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film’s shoot is wrapped up. The film is a periodic film and the next single ‘Asura Hananam’ from the film has been released today. The song is powerful and it narrates about the revolt of the lead actor against the evils. Asura Hananam tune is quite impressive and the lyrics by Rambabu Gosala are powerful and they narrate the characterization of Pawan Kalyan in the film. Asura Hananam is the best song from the album till date.

MM Keeravani is the music composer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The lyrical also showcases an action stunt from the song. The entire song is shot in a special set constructed. Jyoti Krisna and Krish directed the film. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for June 12th release in all the languages. Nidhhi Agerwal is the heroine while Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. Pawan Kalyan is in plans to promote the film in the coming weeks.