ASVINS: Upcoming Psychological Horror

Under the banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, ace producer BVSN Prasad is bankrolling psychological horror titled ASVINS. It stars the versatile actor Vasanth Ravi, who is known for exceptional performances in Tamil films Taramani and Rocky. Today makers released a striking poster that definitely gives the chills to everyone.

This film will be directed by filmmaker and screenwriter Tarun Teja. This young filmmaker has gained acclaim for his thought-provoking short films, some of which have received international recognition. Now this brilliant filmmaker is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Asvins,’ which is based on his 20-minute pilot film.

The upcoming film features a talented ensemble cast that includes Vimala Raman, Muralidaran, Saras Menon, National Award Winning actor Udhaya Deep, and Simran Pareek in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Bapineedu B, and co-produced by Praveen Daniel.

The music is being composed by Vijay Siddharth, the cinematography is being handled by Edwin Sakay, and Venkat Raajen is overseeing the editing work. More details about the project will be unveiled soon.