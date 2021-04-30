At 14,669, single-day Covid tally scales new peak in Andhra

There seems to be no respite for Andhra Pradesh from the Covid onslaught, as the state registered its highest ever single-day tally of 14,792 fresh cases on Thursday.

The state’s previous highest daily tally of 14,669 cases and 71 deaths was reported on Wednesday.

According to the health authorities, the latest figures took the state’s overall Covid tally to 10,84,336, till 10 am on Thursday.

Thursday saw a slight decline in Covid deaths in the course of the previous 24 hours. Compared to the 71 deaths in the previous 24-hour cycle, 57 persons lost their lives to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s overall death toll to 7,928.

In the past 24 hours, seven of the state’s 13 districts recorded more than 1,000 cases each.

Chittoor district led the chart with 1,831 new cases, followed by Srikakulam (1,829), Guntur (1,760), East Godavari (1,702), Anantapur (1,538), Visakhapatnam (1,129) and Nellore (1,002).

The remaining six districts reported between 500 and 1000 cases. These include Kurnool with 876 cases, followed by YSR Kadapa (669), Prakasam (639), Vizianagaram (624), Krishna (597), and West Godavari (596).

The authorities said that 86,035 tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh over the preceding 24 hours.

Meanwhile, with 8188 persons recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in Andhra Pradesh stood at 9,62,550.