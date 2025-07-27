x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

‘Athadu’ sequel: Producer wishes but not hero and director

Published on July 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Allu Cinemas Set to Launch Soon
image
2025 Second Half: Tollywood Biggies in Confusion
image
‘Athadu’ sequel: Producer wishes but not hero and director
image
Chandrababu Naidu Embarks on Singapore Visit to Revive Investments, Rebuild Amaravati Ties
image
Crisis in BRS: Is It Time for a Leadership Change?

‘Athadu’ sequel: Producer wishes but not hero and director

Two decades after its release, the idea of bringing a sequel to Mahesh Babu’s most loved film ‘Athadu’ became a topic of discussion with the latest statements from veteran producer Murali Mohan of Jayabheri Arts. Following the current trend of re-releases, Athadu is set to unspool in theatres once again on August 9th this year as a birthday treat to Mahesh Babu’s fans.

On the eve of the film’s release, producer Murali Mohan held a press meet in Hyderabad and revisited the memorable experience while working on this iconic action thriller which though didn’t get the expected box office reception but later turned out to be a classic after small screen debut. While recalling the journey on how the film shaped up from scripting stages to the finish, Murali Mohan evinced interest to bring a sequel to this Trivikram Srinivas directional.

Though Murali Mohan appears to be keen on bringing together Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu once again, neither of them ever hinted at a possible collaboration again for the sequel despite accepting the laurels the film fetched over the years after it became a favourite among all sections of audiences due to its repeated airings on regional TV channels. Maybe the producer just wanted to excite the fans and draw the attention of the media ahead of film’s release but nothing else because both Mahesh and Trivikram are fully occupied for the next few years with their respective commitments.

Moreover, the embarrassing box office result of their most recent combination ‘Guntur Kaaram’ also might turn out to be an undoing factor for them to reunite again in the near future. So, though the producer wishes to come forward and pool resources for the sequel, if at all there is a possibility, the hero and director might be least interested.

For now, moviegoers can rejoice watching their favourite film on the big screens yet again and relive the experience for an umpteen time.

Next 2025 Second Half: Tollywood Biggies in Confusion Previous Chandrababu Naidu Embarks on Singapore Visit to Revive Investments, Rebuild Amaravati Ties
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Cinemas Set to Launch Soon
image
2025 Second Half: Tollywood Biggies in Confusion
image
‘Athadu’ sequel: Producer wishes but not hero and director

Latest

image
Allu Cinemas Set to Launch Soon
image
2025 Second Half: Tollywood Biggies in Confusion
image
‘Athadu’ sequel: Producer wishes but not hero and director
image
Chandrababu Naidu Embarks on Singapore Visit to Revive Investments, Rebuild Amaravati Ties
image
Crisis in BRS: Is It Time for a Leadership Change?

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Embarks on Singapore Visit to Revive Investments, Rebuild Amaravati Ties
image
Crisis in BRS: Is It Time for a Leadership Change?
image
Land Grabbing and Financial Fraud Allegations Surface Against Sunil Kumar Ahuja and Son

Related Articles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini