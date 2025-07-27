‘Athadu’ sequel: Producer wishes but not hero and director

Two decades after its release, the idea of bringing a sequel to Mahesh Babu’s most loved film ‘Athadu’ became a topic of discussion with the latest statements from veteran producer Murali Mohan of Jayabheri Arts. Following the current trend of re-releases, Athadu is set to unspool in theatres once again on August 9th this year as a birthday treat to Mahesh Babu’s fans.

On the eve of the film’s release, producer Murali Mohan held a press meet in Hyderabad and revisited the memorable experience while working on this iconic action thriller which though didn’t get the expected box office reception but later turned out to be a classic after small screen debut. While recalling the journey on how the film shaped up from scripting stages to the finish, Murali Mohan evinced interest to bring a sequel to this Trivikram Srinivas directional.

Though Murali Mohan appears to be keen on bringing together Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu once again, neither of them ever hinted at a possible collaboration again for the sequel despite accepting the laurels the film fetched over the years after it became a favourite among all sections of audiences due to its repeated airings on regional TV channels. Maybe the producer just wanted to excite the fans and draw the attention of the media ahead of film’s release but nothing else because both Mahesh and Trivikram are fully occupied for the next few years with their respective commitments.

Moreover, the embarrassing box office result of their most recent combination ‘Guntur Kaaram’ also might turn out to be an undoing factor for them to reunite again in the near future. So, though the producer wishes to come forward and pool resources for the sequel, if at all there is a possibility, the hero and director might be least interested.

For now, moviegoers can rejoice watching their favourite film on the big screens yet again and relive the experience for an umpteen time.