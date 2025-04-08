AA22: Allu Arjun and Atlee Attempting a Never Seen Indian Film

Icon Star Allu Arjun has a film lined up with Atlee. His fans have been eagerly waiting for the next big film of Bunny after the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film’s official announcement came today and a videobyte has been released which roughly reveals about the vision of Allu Arjun and Atlee. Some of the best VFX supervisors of the globe have interacted with the duo and the video reveals how eager they are to team up for this mega spectacle.

The film is tipped to be a Superhero film and Allu Arjun, Atlee are attempting something big which was never seen on Indian screen. Before this, an interaction of Bunny, Atlee with the film’s producer Kalanidhi Maran was shot and released. Sun Pictures are on board to produce this visual spectacle and the team will announce many more interesting details soon. The shoot commences this year and this film is said to be one of the costliest attempts of Indian cinema and most awaited film of 2026.