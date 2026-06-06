Atlee and Pradeep Ranganathan Film on Cards?

Atlee emerged as one of the top directors from South and he is currently busy with Raaka, a pan-Indian film featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role. As per the ongoing speculation from the Tamil media, Atlee is all set to produce an interesting film that will have Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role. The initial discussions are quite positive and the shoot commences next year. Atlee’s protege will direct the film while Atlee will produce this project.

After delivering blockbusters like Love Today, Dragon and Dude, Pradeep Ranganathan is in demand. He also hiked his fee and he is lining up several films. He is taking up direction soon and he has commitments for AGS Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers and others. An official announcement about Atlee and Pradeep Ranganathan’s film will be made soon.