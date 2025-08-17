Audio Controversy : MLA denies abusing NTR

Since today morning, a viral audio with abusive language against NTR and his War 2 has been making rounds all over social media. The leaked audio has stirred a huge controversy because it is alleged the voice belongs to Telugu Desam Party Anantapur MLA Daggupati Prasad. The conversation is said to have taken place between the MLA and leader of NTR’s fans association.

It can be heard that the person in question has been repeatedly targeting NTR’s latest release War 2 with a malafide intention to hamper it’s theatrical run in Anantapur. The usage of derogatory language on NTR also triggered widespread outrage from his fans. The reason for the alleged hatred towards NTR is said to be because of the rift between the actor and the TDP leadership in the last couple of years.

As the video started gaining widespread attention in the mainstream media as well, Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad immediately issued clarification. He categorically denied the claims that it is his voice in the viral clip. Daggupati Prasad said he has immense respect for both Nara and Nandamuri families and has no hatred towards NTR for whatever reason it may be.

Prasad alleged that the fake audio clip was manufactured by his political opponents with a malicious intent. While NTR fans deny his claims and even protested at his house, the party high command is yet to respond on the issue.