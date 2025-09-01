August Box-office: Disastrous for Tollywood

July has not been a great month for Telugu cinema and the August releases kept good expectations. But the film ended up on a disastrous note for Tollywood. War 2 and Coolie are the biggies of the month but both these ended up as disappointments. War 2 is an outright disaster while Coolie has recovered the major investment for the buyers because of the huge openings and strong first weekend. A series of small films released in the first two weeks of August and all these ended up as debacles. Some of them failed to register minimum footfalls.

The Independence Day weekend is a disappointment as told. Anupama Parameshwaran’s Paradha released on August 22nd and the film too ended up as a disappointment. Nara Rohit’s comeback film Sundarakanda received positive response but the film failed to draw audience to the theatres. The film did not pick up over the weekend either. Kanya Kumari, Arjun Chakravarthy and Tribanadhari Barbarik released during the last weekend of August and they were rejected.

Malayalam film Lokah Chapter One: Chandra received positive response and the film is doing well in cities and in multiplexes. On the whole, August is a disappointing month for Telugu cinema.