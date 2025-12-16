x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

Australia Beach Shooting: Telangana Police Say No Local Link to Accused

Published on December 16, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sankranthi 2026: A Season with Entertaining Films
image
Australia Beach Shooting: Telangana Police Say No Local Link to Accused
image
Ram Charan to unveil Roshan Meka’s eagerly awaited Champion trailer
image
Rakul Preet Responds about Misleading Online Claims
image
Runtime Locked for Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Australia Beach Shooting: Telangana Police Say No Local Link to Accused

Sajid Akram, a 50 year old man involved in the deadly Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney, moved to Australia from Hyderabad nearly 27 years ago. Telangana Police have clearly stated that there is no connection between the incident and India or Telangana.

Sajid Akram left Hyderabad in November 1998 after completing his B.Com degree. He went to Australia in search of work and later married Venera Grosso, a woman of European origin. The couple settled in Australia and had two children, a son Naveed Akram and a daughter. Naveed, aged 24, has also been identified as one of the attackers.

Although Sajid Akram still holds an Indian passport, both his children were born in Australia and are Australian citizens. After his marriage, Sajid slowly cut off contact with his family living in Al Hasnath Colony in Tolichowki, Hyderabad. His relatives say they had very limited communication with him over the past 27 years.

He visited India only six times after moving abroad. These visits were mainly for family matters such as property issues and meeting his elderly parents. Relatives said he did not come to India even when his father passed away. The family also stated that they did not know any extremist thinking or radical activities involving Sajid or his son.

Telangana Police confirmed that Sajid Akram had no criminal history or negative records during his stay in India before leaving in 1998. Officials emphasized that whatever led to his radicalisation happened outside India and had no influence or support from Telangana.

In an official statement, Telangana Police said they are ready to cooperate with central agencies and international authorities if needed. They also requested the public and media not to spread rumours or make assumptions without confirmed information.

The shooting took place at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, December 14, during a public Hanukkah event. The attack resulted in the deaths of 15 people and one of the attackers. Australian authorities have declared it a terrorist attack. Reports suggest the attackers were influenced by ISIS ideology. Investigations are ongoing to understand the full background of the incident.

Next Sankranthi 2026: A Season with Entertaining Films Previous Ram Charan to unveil Roshan Meka’s eagerly awaited Champion trailer
else

TRENDING

image
Sankranthi 2026: A Season with Entertaining Films
image
Ram Charan to unveil Roshan Meka’s eagerly awaited Champion trailer
image
Rakul Preet Responds about Misleading Online Claims

Latest

image
Sankranthi 2026: A Season with Entertaining Films
image
Australia Beach Shooting: Telangana Police Say No Local Link to Accused
image
Ram Charan to unveil Roshan Meka’s eagerly awaited Champion trailer
image
Rakul Preet Responds about Misleading Online Claims
image
Runtime Locked for Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Most Read

image
Australia Beach Shooting: Telangana Police Say No Local Link to Accused
image
TTD Parakamani Theft Case: Andhra Pradesh High Court Calls for Modernised Counting System
image
Chandrababu Naidu in Command, Jagan Searching: Andhra Pradesh Politics in 2025

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics