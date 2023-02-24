The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is harassing auto drivers too by fixing targets to the traffic police, observed TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, at Tirupati on Friday.

During the ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh had an interaction with the local auto drivers at the campsite near Ankura Hospital. All the auto drivers complained to Lokesh that their names have been deleted from even the Vahana Mitra scheme benefits since the power bill is more than the fixed limit.

Stating that fines are being imposed on them even for silly reasons and the auto drivers are being subjected to various kinds of harassment. Women auto drivers said that they do not have a seperate auto stand in Tirupati.

Responding to their problems, Lokesh said that since targets are fixed for the traffic police, they are resorting to imposing fines on auto drivers even if they do not violate the traffic rules. Chandrababu Naidu, when he was the chief minister, never fixed such targets to traffic police, he explained.

Lokesh promised them that motor vehicle insurance and other benefits will be extended to them once the TDP forms the government again. Also, electric autos will be supplied to the drivers on subsidy, he said, adding that he will personally take this responsibility.

Lokesh handed over the papers of an auto to one Hamid Pasha, whose auto was seized by the police under the directions from the Minister, Roja. Lokesh gave a new auto to him as a gift.

In the evening, the TDP national general secretary interacted with the youth as part of ‘Hello Lokesh’ programme at the campsite. Earlier he had selfies with several people who wanted to have a photo with him.