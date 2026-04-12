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Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Auto Driver’s Son Who Studied Abroad Dies in US Accident

Published on April 12, 2026 by nymisha

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Auto Driver’s Son Who Studied Abroad Dies in US Accident

Sai Sri Harikrishna, a young man from Piridi village in Bobbili mandal of Vizianagaram district, died in the United States after a drowning accident. Harikrishna had moved to the US two years ago to pursue higher studies. He completed his MSc and recently secured a job as an engineer at Elicent Clean Technologies.

On Saturday, Harikrishna celebrated his birthday with friends at a resort. Later, he went for a swim in a nearby river. According to his family, he accidentally drowned during the outing. The news has left his parents and relatives in deep shock. His father Srinivas works as an auto driver, while his mother Rama, is a temporary employee at a local primary health center. With limited income, they worked hard to support their son’s education and sent him abroad. Family members are inconsolable as the village mourns the untimely death of Harikrishna.

State minister Kondapalli Srinivas expressed grief over the incident and assured full support to the family. Efforts are underway to bring Harikrishna’s body back to his hometown. Local MLA Baby Nayana is also coordinating with officials to expedite the process.

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