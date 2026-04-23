Azharuddin’s Political Future on Edge as Telangana Cabinet Meets Today

The suspense over Mohammad Azharuddin’s pending nomination to the Legislative Council has intensified ahead of today’s Telangana Cabinet meeting, making his political future one of the biggest talking points in the state.

A crucial Cabinet meeting will be held at 3 PM in the Secretariat under the chairmanship of A. Revanth Reddy, with Azharuddin’s MLC nomination expected to be a key subject of discussion.

April 30 Deadline Turns Crucial

Congress leaders are closely watching developments as April 30 is being seen as the decisive date. If Azharuddin is not nominated as MLC before then, he may be left with no option but to resign from the Cabinet under constitutional provisions.

His name, along with M. Kodandaram, has been pending under the Governor’s quota. The file has reportedly been delayed due to legal disputes and objections linked to past cases involving Azharuddin.

Governor Decision Awaited

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is learnt to have personally met the Governor and urged an early decision on the pending nominations. Political circles are now watching whether Azharuddin gets the green signal, whether only Kodandaram is cleared, or whether the suspense continues.

Congress Keeps Backup Plan Ready

The Congress leadership is also said to be working on a Plan B. If the nomination does not materialise in time, Azharuddin could be asked to step down and later be brought back into the Cabinet through a fresh arrangement.

Other Key Issues Before Cabinet

The Cabinet is also expected to hold key discussions on the ongoing RTC employees’ strike and the 32 demands raised by unions, including the long-pending merger issue. A decision on employee demands may emerge after today’s meeting.

The government is also likely to review the next course of action in the Kaleshwaram matter following the recent High Court judgment, including possible decisions on the P.C. Ghose Commission report.

• RTC employees’ strike and 32 demands raised by unions

• RTC merger issue

• Next steps in the Kaleshwaram matter after High Court orders

• P.C. Ghose Commission report

• GHMC, ZPTC and MPTC election roadmap

• Indiramma Family Insurance Scheme launch plan

• Farmer compensation after crop losses

• Paddy procurement

• Land allotments and CSR fund enhancement

With political appointments, labour unrest, elections and welfare schemes all packed into one meeting, today’s Cabinet session could shape the government’s next big moves.