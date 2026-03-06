Buckle Up For Ranveer’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

After weeks of rumours, Jio Studios and B62 Studios have officially locked the trailer launch for tomorrow. A powerful new poster featuring Ranveer Singh confirms the big reveal. The original film turned into a blockbuster phenomenon, registering huge collections worldwide. With the sequel now gearing up for release, industry circles expect another strong global performance.

Ranveer Singh once again steps into the shoes of Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, two identities caught in a dangerous world of espionage. The sequel promises deeper emotional stakes as the narrative around these mysterious agents unfolds.

Sara Arjun played the leading lady, whereas Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna will appear in crucial roles. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is presented by Jio Studios in association with B62 Studios.

Dhurandhar The Revenge will release in five languages and is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on the 19th of this month.