Baahubali formula for Mahesh and Rajamouli Film

If the ongoing buzz is true, SSMB29 will be in two parts like Baahubali Part One and Baahubali Part Two. Rajamouli started working on the project extensively, which is said to be a jungle adventure. Rajamouli believes that the film has got more content to deliver in two parts and discussions are on with Mahesh Babu for the same.

Rajamouli going to take years to finish his film and the lead actor should dedicate his schedules completely for the film. Even though it’s worth to get the biggest ever film in their career, accommodating years of their career is a big challenge for any star hero. As per sources, Mahesh Babu is okay to go ahead and Rajamouli started his workshop on this. As always till the official update, everything from the Rajamouli film will be under wraps.

Sources also claim that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be the lead antagonist and Deepika Padukone to be the lead actress. The shoot commences next year.