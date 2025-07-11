Baahubali Rendezvous : Devasena and Avanthika miss out

On the eve of completing a decade since its historical release, team Baahubali convened for befitting get together on July 10th in Hyderabad to relive the monumental journey which can be best termed as defining chapter in the legacy of Indian cinema. The core team behind this epic saga went down the memory lane and recollected all memorable moments throughout the marathon which lasted for more than five years after it was announced way back in 2011.

The close-knit reunion was attended by the principle cast and crew on Thursday night and the pictures from this occasion went viral on social media much to the delight of the franchise fans. Prabhas remained the main attraction with his leaner and uber cool look and Rana Daggubati’s attendance added further glitz to the rendezvous. SS Rajamouli’s core team including his wife Rama and composer MM Keeravani also graced the occasion.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda’s family and cinematographer Senthil Kumar also were present at the reunion. Sathyaraj and Nassar flew down from Chennai and Ramya Krishna also attended the gathering. The team involved in a funny banter and shared many lighter moments during the party. Keeravani played a piece of music and enthralled the guests. They displayed placards with famous dialogues printed on them.

Surprisingly, two female leads who played a significant role in the success of Baahubali missed out from this meeting. Both Anushka Shetty and Tammannah Bhatia who portrayed the roles of Devasena and Avanthika were absent due to unknown reasons and fans quickly questioned about there whereabouts.

Yesterday, Rajamouli announced that the two parts will release as a single film as Baahubali: The Epic on October 31st worldwide in different languages.