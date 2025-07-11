x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Baahubali Rendezvous : Devasena and Avanthika miss out

Published on July 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ Feast for his Fans
image
SIT Tightens Grip on Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Scam Investigation
image
Baahubali Rendezvous : Devasena and Avanthika miss out
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Thimmarajupalli TV first Look impresses
image
Rashmika Mandanna turns Antagonist for Allu Arjun?

Baahubali Rendezvous : Devasena and Avanthika miss out

On the eve of completing a decade since its historical release, team Baahubali convened for befitting get together on July 10th in Hyderabad to relive the monumental journey which can be best termed as defining chapter in the legacy of Indian cinema. The core team behind this epic saga went down the memory lane and recollected all memorable moments throughout the marathon which lasted for more than five years after it was announced way back in 2011.

The close-knit reunion was attended by the principle cast and crew on Thursday night and the pictures from this occasion went viral on social media much to the delight of the franchise fans. Prabhas remained the main attraction with his leaner and uber cool look and Rana Daggubati’s attendance added further glitz to the rendezvous. SS Rajamouli’s core team including his wife Rama and composer MM Keeravani also graced the occasion.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda’s family and cinematographer Senthil Kumar also were present at the reunion. Sathyaraj and Nassar flew down from Chennai and Ramya Krishna also attended the gathering. The team involved in a funny banter and shared many lighter moments during the party. Keeravani played a piece of music and enthralled the guests. They displayed placards with famous dialogues printed on them.

Surprisingly, two female leads who played a significant role in the success of Baahubali missed out from this meeting. Both Anushka Shetty and Tammannah Bhatia who portrayed the roles of Devasena and Avanthika were absent due to unknown reasons and fans quickly questioned about there whereabouts.

Yesterday, Rajamouli announced that the two parts will release as a single film as Baahubali: The Epic on October 31st worldwide in different languages.

Next SIT Tightens Grip on Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Scam Investigation Previous Kiran Abbavaram’s Thimmarajupalli TV first Look impresses
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ Feast for his Fans
image
Baahubali Rendezvous : Devasena and Avanthika miss out
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Thimmarajupalli TV first Look impresses

Latest

image
Prabhas’ Feast for his Fans
image
SIT Tightens Grip on Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Scam Investigation
image
Baahubali Rendezvous : Devasena and Avanthika miss out
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Thimmarajupalli TV first Look impresses
image
Rashmika Mandanna turns Antagonist for Allu Arjun?

Most Read

image
SIT Tightens Grip on Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Scam Investigation
image
BJP MP demands quota in Indiramma houses allocations
image
Sharmila Shifts Gears: Alleges Nexus Between NDA Govt and YSRCP in Betraying Farmers

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations