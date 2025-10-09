x
Baahubali: The Epic: Big Money Spent

Published on October 9, 2025 by sankar

Baahubali: The Epic: Big Money Spent

Baahubali: The Epic is gearing up for a record release on October 31st and the film is the mix of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The final runtime of Baahubali: The Epic is said to be 3 hours and 45 minutes. The makers have spent close to a year on the final works and the makers have spent a bomb on the works. The team has spent months on the post-production work in Annapurna Studios and they did not compromise to get the best technical and quality output. SS Rajamouli has loved the final cut and he has given the final approval on October 2nd.

The makers have spent big money which is over the budget of a medium-budget Telugu film. Baahubali: The Epic will also have a record release across the globe. Several songs from the film are chopped off and the iconic ‘Kattappa Backstabbing Baahubali’ is the interval episode for Baahubali: The Epic. The team decided to go with regular ticket pricing and there would be no hike. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka, Tamannaah, Ramyakrishna and Satyaraj are the lead actors.

