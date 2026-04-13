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Home > Movie News

Baava Baava From Maremma: A Breezy Folk Number

Published on April 13, 2026 by swathy

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Baava Baava From Maremma: A Breezy Folk Number

Maadhav, nephew of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, steps into the limelight with Maremma, a rural drama set against an emotional and rugged backdrop. While the teaser already showcased the newcomer in an intense avatar, the musical promotions begin on a softer, heartwarming note.

The first single Baava Baava, composed by Prashanth R Vihari, is a delightful folk number that instantly appeals with its earthy vibe and melodic ease. The track beautifully blends traditional rhythms with a lively contemporary pulse, creating a soundscape that feels both nostalgic and refreshing.

Told from the maradalu’s perspective, Kamal Eslavath’s lyrics brim with innocence and tenderness, capturing her fondness for her Baava with simple yet evocative lines. Shruthi Ranjani’s raw and rustic vocals elevate the emotion, lending authenticity to the song’s village flavour.

Maadhav and Deepa Balu share an easy, unfiltered chemistry that enhances the charm of this Baava–maradalu narrative. Their natural expressions and rooted aesthetics make the visuals as appealing as the melody itself.

Directed by Manchala Nagaraj and produced by Mayur Reddy Bandaru under the Moksha Arts banner, Maremma is in right track in terms of promotions.

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