Babu should come back to power to rid problems of people, says Lokesh

Making it clear that the Constitution has given him the right to interact with people, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday told the local police officials that they have no authority to cause any kind of obstruction to him.

The police pulled his stool standing on which he was addressing the local public at Neelisani Peta as part of his ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ on Thursday. The police even told Lokesh that as per the provisions of the GO number 1, issued recently, he should not speak to the public.

‘When the police tried to create obstructions to his interaction with locals at Gajula Mandyam village, an angry Lokesh said that ‘I am not using any mike to interact with the local public. As per the provisions of the Constitution I have every right to speak with the people and you have no authority to stop me,” he told the police officials present there.

The TDP national general secretary told the people that almost all sections, including women, youth and the farmers, are facing some problem or the other and the only solution to solve these problems is that Chandrababu Naidu should become the chief minister again.

”I am here to have first hand information on the issues that you are facing but the police are not allowing me to talk to you,” Lokesh said.

Pointing out that many leaders, including Jagan Mohan Reddy, his sister, Sharmila, and their father, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, undertook pada yatra when Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister, Lokesh said that they did not face even a single issue during their pada yatras. ”Now, when I address the people even at a remote village, the Tadepalli palace is shivering,” he remarked.

”I will certainly remind Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, about the promises that he made to the people during his pada yatra and which he failed to fulfill. I will also thoroughly expose his misdeeds,” Lokesh said.