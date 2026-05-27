Baby Director Spills out Real Facts

The entire Indian cinema is currently in a crisis. This is because of the reduced footfalls and the audience turning choosy when it comes to watching films in theatres. The success rate has come down drastically and the producers are left in financial stress. Baby director Sai Rajesh is producing several small budget attempts and he has spilled out some facts during an event.

“I am producing a film titled Chennai Love Story. The second single was released yesterday. I am packed inside with tension. The big debate is about if the content reached the audience and if the film opens on a good note. When we have invested money in a film, we will be concerned about the recovery. The situation is different. We are buying YouTube views and comments. When there is a negative trend on Twitter, we are buying them with positive comments. We are not aware of which is really genuine and which is fake. We are left tensed. I started calling my friends to find the real reviews about my song. The audience lost interest in most of the genres. We are left with four genres in Telugu cinema for now and the other genres are killed. If Baby is released today, it would not even collect half of the money it made. It is just after two years” told Sai Rajesh.

One should have guts to make such comments. He spilled out real facts in Telugu cinema.