Baby has a blockbuster weekend – 3 days Worldwide Collections

Baby has a blockbuster weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of over 11 Cr. The Gross of the film is over 21 Cr. After an excellent opening day, the film has shown an upward trend which is outstanding. Generally collections second day would come down a little but the growth has been across from A to C centers. The film was on a rampage on Sunday registering housefuls even in C centers where these types of films don’t perform much. It was sold in Ceeded, UA, and Overseas and all buyers are already in the profit zone. Monday Noon shows are super strong across and the film will collect well till the end of next weekend.

Below are the area-wise shares (all areas excl GST)

Area3 days Worldwide CollectionsWorldwide Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam3.79 Cr1.18 Cr3 Cr (Valued-Own)
Ceeded1.28 Cr0.30 Cr1 Cr
UA1.52 Cr0.40 Cr
Guntur0.53 Cr0.14 Cr
Krishna0.59 Cr0.15 Cr
East0.73 Cr0.19 Cr
West0.48 Cr0.16 Cr
Nellore0.31 Cr0.07 Cr
AP/TS9.23 Cr2.59 Cr
Andhra3 Cr ratio (UA area Sold, Rest Own)
ROI0.5 Cr0.1 Cr0.65 Cr (Valued - Own)
Overseas1.4 Cr0.7 Cr1.25 Cr
Worldwide Share11.13 Cr3.39 Cr
Worldwide Gross21.50 Cr6.65 Cr

