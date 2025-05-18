Baby Hindi Remake in Trouble

Baby is one of the cult films of Telugu cinema and it ended up as a blockbuster. The film’s director Sai Rajesh has taken the responsibility to direct the remake in Hindi. He has been on the project for two years. Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is on board to play the lead role in the remake and some big announcements are due. Even before the shoot commenced, Babil Khan walked out of the project.

“With a lot of grit, passion and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances things didn’t go ahead as everyone had planned. Since i will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh sir and the film team on their future journey. I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create the magic together” told the official statement of Babil Khan.

He felt that he was badly trolled on social media after which he took the call. Sai Rajesh will now have to hunt for the right actor for the lead role.