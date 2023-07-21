Baby has a Blockbuster first week – Worldwide Collections

Baby Movie first week collections

Baby has a blockbuster first week with a worldwide distributor share of 23.75 Cr and a gross of 47 Cr. The film has an outstanding hold on the weekdays dropping just 20 percent day by day from Tuesday. It has recorded house fulls even on Thursday which is a rare feat even for biggies. The film is all set to have an excellent second weekend with no major Telugu release. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 9 Cr and at this rate the film is likely to collect 4 multiplier in full run.

Below are the area-wise shares (all areas excl GST)

Area First Week Collections 4 Days Collections 3 days Worldwide Collections Worldwide Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 8.55Cr 5.5Cr 3.79 Cr 1.18 Cr 3 Cr (Valued-Own) Ceeded 2.96Cr 1.80Cr 1.28 Cr 0.30 Cr 1 Cr UA 3.4Cr 2.1Cr 1.52 Cr 0.40 Cr Guntur 1.21Cr 0.71Cr 0.53 Cr 0.14 Cr Krishna 1.2Cr 0.79Cr 0.59 Cr 0.15 Cr East 1.46Cr 0.95Cr 0.71 Cr 0.18 Cr West 1.09Cr 0.66Cr 0.48 Cr 0.16 Cr Nellore 0.64Cr 0.42Cr 0.31 Cr 0.07 Cr AP/TS 20.51Cr 12.93Cr 9.21 Cr 2.59 Cr Andhra 3 Cr ratio (UA area Sold, Rest Own) ROI 1Cr 0.65Cr 0.5 Cr 0.1 Cr 0.65 Cr (Valued - Own) Overseas 2.25Cr 1.75Cr 1.5 Cr 0.7 Cr 1.25 Cr Worldwide 9 cr Worldwide Share 23.76Cr 15.33Cr 11.21 Cr 3.39 Cr Worldwide Gross 47Cr 30Cr 22.1 Cr 6.80 Cr