Baby has a Blockbuster first week – Worldwide Collections

Baby Movie first week collections

Baby has a blockbuster first week with a worldwide distributor share of 23.75 Cr and a gross of 47 Cr. The film has an outstanding hold on the weekdays dropping just 20 percent day by day from Tuesday. It has recorded house fulls even on Thursday which is a rare feat even for biggies. The film is all set to have an excellent second weekend with no major Telugu release. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 9 Cr and at this rate the film is likely to collect 4 multiplier in full run.

Below are the area-wise shares (all areas excl GST)

AreaFirst Week Collections4 Days Collections3 days Worldwide CollectionsWorldwide Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam8.55Cr5.5Cr3.79 Cr1.18 Cr3 Cr (Valued-Own)
Ceeded2.96Cr1.80Cr1.28 Cr0.30 Cr1 Cr
UA3.4Cr2.1Cr1.52 Cr0.40 Cr
Guntur1.21Cr0.71Cr0.53 Cr0.14 Cr
Krishna1.2Cr0.79Cr0.59 Cr0.15 Cr
East1.46Cr0.95Cr0.71 Cr0.18 Cr
West1.09Cr0.66Cr0.48 Cr0.16 Cr
Nellore0.64Cr0.42Cr0.31 Cr0.07 Cr
AP/TS20.51Cr12.93Cr9.21 Cr2.59 Cr
Andhra3 Cr ratio (UA area Sold, Rest Own)
ROI1Cr0.65Cr0.5 Cr0.1 Cr0.65 Cr (Valued - Own)
Overseas2.25Cr1.75Cr1.5 Cr0.7 Cr1.25 Cr
Worldwide9 cr
Worldwide Share23.76Cr15.33Cr11.21 Cr3.39 Cr
Worldwide Gross47Cr30Cr22.1 Cr6.80 Cr

