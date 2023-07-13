Baby Paid Premieres shows getting full within short time

Anand Deverakonda upcoming film Baby is releasing on July 14th. The film also stars Viraj Ashwin and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles. Baby is directed by Sai Rajesh. The songs released so far have been a huge hit with the listeners. Recently released trailer is trending on YouTube.

As release date is nearing makers are busy with promotions. As we all know, the makers have taken the huge risk of arranging paid premieres for the film across AP&TG today.

The movie paid premiere bookings are going solid. Tickets for every paid premiere show got sold out like hotcakes, thanks to the innovative promotions by the team. Every show will be housefull today. Baby craze is at unprecedented level, just like a star hero film.

The trailer wowed all segments of the audience, especially the youth, who are excited to see the intense love story. A small budget film creating excellent buzz with just songs and trailer is very rare.

Written and directed by Sai Rajesh, the film is backed by SKN under the Mass Movie Makers Production banner. The film also stars Nagababu,Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, Keerthana among others.