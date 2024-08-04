Baby Remarkable Feat Filmfare: Wins 5 Major awards

“Baby,” last year’s highest-grossing film, received numerous awards and accolades. Directed by Sai Rajesh, the movie features Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in key roles, produced by SKN under the Mass Movie Makers banner.

Recently, “Baby” achieved stunning feat at the 69th Film Fare South 2024. The film won five awards at the Filmfare South 2024 Awards. Out of eight nominations, “Baby” secured victories in five categories.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya received the award for Best Actress for her standout performance. The film was honored as Best Film for its commercial success and status as a 100-crore grosser. Vijay Bulganin was recognized as Best Music Composer for his work on the soundtrack, including the acclaimed song “Oo Rendu Meghalila.”

Ananth Sriram won the Best Lyricist award for his magical lyrics, while Sriram Chandra was awarded Best Singer for his rendition of the song. These accolades highlight the film’s broad appeal and the exceptional contributions of its team. Director Sai Rajesh storytelling won the accolades.

The success of “Baby” is also drawing attention to a forthcoming Bollywood remake of the film. This widely appreciated film Hindi remake works are going on at brisk pace. More details will be announced soon.