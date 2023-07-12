“Baby” USA Premieres from tomorrow by FlyHigh Cinemas

It is no exaggeration that there is nothing more than each and every promotional content of the new age love story “Baby” by Sai Razesh. From the first look to songs, teaser, and recently released Trailer, everything has garnered immense curiosity and created a wave among the youth.

The first single” O Rendu Prema Meghaalila” has become an All-Time chartbuster winning the hearts of all music lovers. Now the movie is getting ready to win hearts by weaving its magic on large screens.

Baby movie is all set for a grand worldwide release on 14th July, and the USA premieres are scheduled for 13th July, as the USA rights are owned by renowned distribution company FlyHigh Cinemas.

The recently released trailer of Baby made the hearts of movie lovers heavy, by showing all the shades of love in the right quotients. The trailer is now trending all over, making itself the talk of the town.

Sai Razesh who penned the script for the classic love tale Color Photo, has penned a heart-wrenching and current-age love story that catches the eyeballs of all generations. The performances of Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin promised the film to be worth watching in theaters.

The movie is uncompromisingly produced by youth and dynamic producer SKN under the banner Mass Movie Makers, while the chartbuster songs and score are composed by Vijay Bulganin. MN Balreddy helmed the camera whereas Viplav Nyshabdam did the editing part.

