Baby Worldwide Pre-Release Business

By
Telugu360
-
0

Anand Deverakonda – Sai Rajesh’s Baby is gearing up for a grand release on 14th July ie, tomorrow. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 9 Cr. The film is sold in Ceeded, Uttarandhra in the Telugu States and the remaining areas are own release by the makers. Outside the Telugu States, Overseas is sold and Karnataka is an own release by the makers. The makers are very much confident about the product and are going for an own release despite getting multiple offers from the buyers after the trailer release.

AreaPre release Business
Nizam3 Cr (Valued-Own)
Ceeded1.08Cr
Andhra4 Cr ratio (UA area Sold, Rest Own)
ROI 0.65 Cr (Valued - Own)
Overseas0.65Cr
Worldwide 9.3Cr

