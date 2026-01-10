x
Home > Movie News

Back-to-back shocks for Nidhhi Agerwal

Published on January 10, 2026 by swathy

Young beauty Nidhhi Agerwal had plans to work in many films. The actress bagged two big opportunities: Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Prabhas’ Raja Saab. The actress wanted to sign more films after the release of these two biggies. Hari Hara Veera Mallu released last year and the film ended up as a disaster. The actress during the promotions of the film has revealed about the long wait she had for the film. Now, Raja Saab had a theatrical release after three years of shoot. The film released during Sankranthi 2026.

Raja Saab is heading towards a massive disaster and this is the second shock for Nidhhi Agerwal. Both the biggies of the actress are a disappointment for her. During the promotions of Raja Saab, Nidhhi Agerwal revealed that she has three new films lined up and they will be announced after the release of Raja Saab. For now, there is no official announcement made. After back-to-back shocks, Nidhhi Agerwal has to be extra cautious about her upcoming movies and she has to bounce back with a massive hit soon.

