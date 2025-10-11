Back-to-Back Telugu films for Keerthy Suresh

Malayalam beauty Keerthy Suresh has made it big in Telugu and she went on to win a national award for her performance in Mahanati. A series of debacles and her focus on Tamil made her reach to the bottom. The actress got married recently and she is making her comeback to Telugu cinema. Keerthy Suresh has signed two Telugu films and both of these will be produced by top producer Dil Raju. The first film will feature Vijay Deverakonda and the film titled Rowdy Janardhan has been launched today.

The film is said to be a rural drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. The second one is Yellamma to be directed by Balagam fame Venu. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has been finalized to play the lead role and the shoot commences in December. Keerthy Suresh has been finalized as the leading lady in this film and she signed the project recently. She will shoot for both these films and will be busy in Hyderabad for the next few months.