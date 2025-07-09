Badass: Siddhu Jonnalagadda madness will be on steroids

Siddhu Jonnalagadda who rose to fame with ‘DJ Tillu’ is all set to surprise his fans with a completely new avatar in his upcoming movie BADASS. The movie comes from Sithara Entertainments, the makers of the popular Tillu franchise promising another high-energy ride for audiences.

This movie also brings the successful combo from Krishna and his Leela. Badass is written by Ravikanth Perepu and Siddhu Jonnalagadda. The film has already created a buzz with just announcement. The poster and words “If middle finger was a man” raises anticipation.

The first look showcases Siddhu Jonnalagadda in a new light. Siddhu is stepping far away from the vibrant entertaining zone of Tillu. In this film his madness will be on steroids bringing out a deep and mature performance that will mark a complete makeover for the actor.

With this rebellious theme, it looks like BADASS directed by Ravikanth Perepu will break the norms and deliver a thrilling cinematic experience in 2026. Produced by the prestigious banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, Badass is being made on a larger scale.