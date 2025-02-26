Bade Bhai Modi cuts short Chote Bhai Revanth’s Zyaada Hushari

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. As part of his meeting with PM, Revanth Reddy has sought Centre’s assistance for projects like Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, Regional Ring Road, Musi Riverfront Development and other initiatives.

It is customary for Chief Ministers to meet Prime Minister and request help for their state. Revanth Reddy has also done the same. But the surprising development in today’s meeting is, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a list of pending works in Telangana which are being delayed or stopped due to non cooperation of state government, though Centre has released funds.

It is believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carefully thought before handing over the pending projects list in Telangana due to non-cooperation of Telangana Govt to CM Revanth Reddy.

PM Modi’s step will highlight the failures of Telangana Government, that is the failure of both BRS and Congress, and put them in a defensive mood.

The reason for PM Modi highlighting Telangana Govt’s lethargy and negligence, is to cut short Revanth Reddy’s oversmart strategy of attacking BJP for the problems in the state.

Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi ‘bade bhai’ but has been launching scathing attack on BJP and Telangana BJP leaders of late. In fact some times, he is also trying to divert attention from his Government’s failures to BJP.

It appears PM Modi has been briefed about Revanth Reddy’s oversmart tactics by Telangana BJP. To put Congress Government in defensive mode and send a message to Revanth Reddy that saffron party high Command is more smarter than Revanth, PM Modi has adopted counter attack strategy in his meeting with CM Revanth Reddy.

Normally Revanth Reddy would have spoken about his demands to Centre, but surprised by PM Modi’s counter list, he stayed calm. Beacuse if he speaks anything about Centre’s negligence, then BJP leaders will highlight how Telangana Government, both led by BRS and Congress, are obstructing implementation of Centre’s schemes and development works in Telangana.

There is no doubt that Chote Bhai Revanth is a over smart politician. But he cannot display his zyaada hushari (oversmartness) before Bade Bhai Modi, who is even more smarter than him.