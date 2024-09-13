Bail for Kejriwal: Is the Delhi Liquor Scam Case Falling Apart?

Big news from Delhi! Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to walk free from Tihar Jail this evening. He’s been granted bail in both the CBI and ED cases related to the Delhi liquor scam. But Kejriwal isn’t the only one, it seems like everyone involved in this case is getting bail these days.

Remember the uproar this case caused across India? Well, things are looking different now. First, Delhi’s ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia got bail. Then Arun Pillai and BRS MLC Kavita followed suit. Now, it’s Kejriwal’s turn.

The ED and CBI claimed it was a huge conspiracy. They said 100 crore rupees changed hands illegally, and AAP used that money to fund their Goa election campaign. The investigators even said Delhi’s liquor policy was changed just for this reason.

Currently the investigation is over, and they haven’t found the money. That’s probably why the Supreme Court is letting everyone out on bail. They’ve filed their charge sheets, but it looks like the case might be losing steam.

The Supreme Court has been pretty critical of some witnesses who turned approvers (that’s when accused people agree to testify against others). It’ll be interesting to see if the ED and CBI can make their case stick after all this.

As for Kejriwal, he got bail in the CBI case today. He had to put up a 10 lakh rupee bond and provide two sureties. This comes after he challenged his arrest and asked for bail a few days ago.

It’s been a wild ride for Kejriwal. The ED arrested him on March 21 for money laundering, but he got interim bail in that case. Then the CBI nabbed him on June 27. He’s been in Tihar Jail ever since – until now.

