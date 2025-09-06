Bail Granted in AP Liquor Scam Case: Court Imposes Strict Conditions

A major development has taken place in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada has granted bail to three key accused, K. Dhanunjaya Reddy, P. Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa.

According to the court’s order, each accused must furnish a bail bond of ₹1 lakh along with two sureties. They have also been directed to surrender their passports to the court, a move aimed at preventing any possibility of leaving the country during the ongoing investigation and trial.

They were earlier arrested after their anticipatory bail pleas was rejected. They were considered significant players in the alleged AP liquor scam due to their connections with the state administration and business dealings linked to liquor contracts.

While granting bail, the ACB court took into account the period of custody already served by the accused as well as the stage of the investigation. However, the court imposed strict conditions to ensure they remain available for further questioning. By demanding bail bonds, sureties, and passports, the court has made it clear that the accused cannot evade the legal process.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been gathering evidence including financial records, digital data, and witness statements. More charge sheets are expected to be filed in the coming weeks as investigators continue to trace the flow of funds and uncover the full extent of the alleged scam. Therefore granting of bail is not an end to the matter but only a temporary relief for the accused. The court will continue to monitor their compliance with the conditions, and the trial proceedings are expected to reveal more details about how the liquor scam was executed and who else may be held accountable.