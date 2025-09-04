x
Balakrishna announces ‘Akhanda 2’ release plans

Published on September 4, 2025 by snehith

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s long awaited sequel ‘Akhanda 2’ was initially supposed to hit the screens on September 25th as a Dussehra treat. The makers planned to take advantage of the festive season and ensure that the film gets huge openings because of the high expectations surrounding the crazy combination of Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu. However, the film has been postponed due to pending post production activities.

Though the production house has officially confirmed that the film will not release in September, there is no clarity on what future date it will hit the screens. This led to speculations that film will release for Sankranti or will be pushed ahead to Summer season.

Now, Balakrishna himself ended all ongoing rumours. During a brief media interaction today evening, Balakrishna stated that Akhanda 2 is targeting release in the first week of December. He clarified that the film’s release has been deferred only to allot additional time for composer SS Thaman to complete the crucial re-recording work. He assured that Thaman’s impact in the sequel would be more bigger than what he did for the first part.

With Balakrishna’s clarification, it is now clear that Akhanda 2 will be aiming for release in December only without any other options. As no other big-ticket film is slated for release in December, it would be an ideal season for a film like Akhanda 2 to target a solo release.

