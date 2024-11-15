NBK’s Daaku Maharaaj Title Teaser is Here

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for his 109th film directed by Bobby Kolli. The film is titled Daaku Maharaaj and the title teaser is released. The teaser presents Balakrishna in a powerful avatar and the dialogues by Bobby are quite impressive. The story is all about a Warrior King without a Kingdom. Balakrishna nails it in a never seen role. The background score and the presentation of NBK are quite impressive. The wait is worth it for Nandamuri fans. The makers also announced that Daaku Maharaaj will hit the screens on January 12th, 2025 across the globe.

The shoot of the film is in the final stages. Bobby Deol essays the role of the lead antagonist and a portion of the film is shot in Rajasthan and it happens in the same backdrop. Balakrishna has chosen Daaku Maharaaj as the title. Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary, Ronit Roy and others will be seen in other prominent roles. Thaman is the music director and Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. Daaku Maharaaj is carrying good expectations and the teaser is highly impressive.