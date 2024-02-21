Balakrishna to take a break from Films

The political fever has gripped Andhra Pradesh and the Assembly, Parliament polls are expected to take place soon. Pawan Kalyan has already taken a break from films and he is completely focused on AP politics. Now, Nandamuri Balakrishna will head for political engagements and he is expected to take a two-month break from politics. The notification is expected to be out soon and Balayya will take a break from the shoot of his upcoming film directed by Bobby. The shoot of the film is happening without breaks and 50 percent of the shoot is wrapped up already.

Bobby and his team will have to wait for the arrival of Balayya till the elections get concluded. The film is said to be a high voltage action entertainer that is made on a big budget and is produced by Sithara Entertainments. Balakrishna will contest from Hindupur Assembly constituency and he will participate in the election campaign soon. Balakrishna will also announce his new film after the elections are completed in Andhra Pradesh.