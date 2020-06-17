Balakrishna’s crucial call on Boyapati’s film

Nandamuri Balakrishna is in happy space and is spending time with family, closely monitoring the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital activities during this coronavirus season. In some of his recent interviews, the actor made it clear that he would start shooting for his next film in August. But with the panic situation all over and the cases of coronavirus increasing at jet speed, the actor decided not to join the sets anytime soon.

As per the latest update, Balakrishna decided to push the shoot of Boyapati Srinu’s film to next year. He already informed Boyapati Srinu about the same after the situations are alarming. Boyapati recently completed making changes for the script and he is currently busy with the music work. He is interacting with Thaman and is finalizing the tunes. Balakrishna and Boyapati will wait for the situations to calm down and will start the shoot next year.