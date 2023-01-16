Balakrishna’s help for an intermediate girl cancer treatment

Balakrishna shows his generous nature again. He helped an intermediate girl for her bone cancer treatment. As per reports, a girl from Ananthapur was detected with bone cancer and doctors have quoted Rs 10lakhs for her treatment. Veera Simha Reddy actor came to know about the girl’s situation and walked in, to help the girl financially. Currently, treatment has already begun and he also met the girl’s family and extended his support. Balakrishna has started Basavatarakam Charitable Trust, where needy people will get cancer treatment for free of cost.

On the work front, Balakrishna is enjoying his Veera Simha Reddy success and working on Anil Ravipudi’s project. The actor also has a strong line-up with four directors.

