Balayya and Bunny’s Lavish Investments

Nandamuri Balakrishna owns a lavish villa in the prime location of Jubilee Hills. With the construction of a flyover nearby and his residence accessible to the busiest Film Nagar route, the actor has decided to shift to a new place years ago. He acquired a land six years ago and started constructing a beautiful bungalow. His new residence is near to Megastar Chiranjeevi’s home located in Jubilee Hills. Balakrishna is said to enter into his new house this year and the construction has reached the final stages. Balayya invested big money on the bungalow and he is now finding an auspicious date.

Icon Star Allu Arjun purchased a 4000 square yard land long ago and he along with Sneha Reddy and their kids decided to build their dream home. Surprisingly, the location too is near to the residence of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The construction works are going on for two years and the house warming ceremony will take place this year. Allu Arjun will soon move out from Allu Aravind’s house. Both Allu Arjun and Balakrishna have made lavish investments and spent big money on their new homes which are located in the prime location of Jubilee Hills.