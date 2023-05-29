Balayya exploring a New Genre?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently focused on a mass entertainer that is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is yet to be titled and it will hit the screens during the Dasara holiday season this year. Balayya has been in talks with several directors and many Tollywood producers paid huge advances for the Nandamuri veteran actor. There are strong talks that Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu will team up soon and an official announcement is due.

Talented director Prashant Varma who is busy carving a superhero film HanuMan has been in touch with Balayya from sometime. Prashant Varma pitched a new idea and he narrated it to Balakrishna long ago. The response is quite positive and the final script is yet to be completed. The film is said to be an interesting one and is an attempt that Balayya never tried before in the past. Prashant Varma said that the final decision will be taken by Balayya after the final narration. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas will produce this film if everything goes well.