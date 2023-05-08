Balineni standing at the exit door of YSR Congress!

Former minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, is now standing at the exit door of the ruling YSR Congress, if the recent developments are any indication. His recent press conference also suggests that he is not happy with the leadership and is looking for a reason to bid adieu.

The other day, his supporters inaugurated a drinking water kiosk in Ongole town for the summer and have put up banners in the town. What is intriguing is that none of the banners carried the photographs of party supremo and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The posters also do not have the name of the party.

He made a request to the party leadership to check his critics within the party. He said that his critics were causing damage to his reputation in the district. Once friends, some leaders have turned foes to him causing him a lot of pain, he said.

Though he did not mention any name, his fingers are pointing at Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Adimulapu Suresh. The Ongole MLA is upset with the chief minister dropping him from the cabinet and continuing with Suresh. In fact, dropping him did not pain him as much as continuing Suresh, if one analyses Balineni’s statements.

Balineni had already resigned to his regional coordinator post representing Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts. He claimed health grounds to leave the post, but the fact is that he is not happy with minister Suresh in the district politics.

The Minister and the former ministers are not doing well in district politics. The minister seems to have taken over the role of Balineni much to the latter’s chagrin.

Balineni is also not happy the way Jagan Mohan Reddy had responded to his grievance when they met some time last week. Sources say that there is another meeting on cards between Balineni and Jagan Mohan Reddy some time this fortnight.

It is to be seen whether Balineni would swallow the pain or bid adieu to the party as he stands at the exit door of the party.