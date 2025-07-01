x
Politics

Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP

Published on July 1, 2025 by swathy

Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed suspicion on BJP in case of Godavari-Banakacherla Irrigation Project. Referring to the disapproval of AP Govt’s Banakacharla Project report by Central Environment Committee, Telangana CM stressed that, Modi Sarkar cannot be trusted on this issue.

“Some are feeling that Godavari-Banakacherla project will be stopped as Central Environment Committee did not give approval. But that’s not true. It is just a comma, not full stop. If AP Govt comes up with explanation and clarifications, it will get approval for Banakacharla Project from Centre,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, urging Congress MPs, MLAs and leaders not to relax on the issue.

“Modi Govt at Centre is dependent on Chandrababu Naidu. And, Chandrababu’s future is dependent on Godavari-Banakacharla Project. Like interlinking of rivers, it is all politically linked. Congress leaders should expose this nexus and highlight how BJP is hurting the interests of Telangana,” further said Revanth Reddy, hinting that using his influence at Centre, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu will somehow get approval for Banakacharla Project.

CM Revanth Reddy also expressed disappointment over BJP senior, Union Minister for Mines and Coal Kishan Reddy, for not raising his voice against Godavari-Banakacherla project, though it is expected to harm Telangana farmers interests. He alleged that, BJP is indirectly helping AP in case of Godavari-Banakacherla Irrigation Project.

CM Revanth Reddy made these comments, after Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy gave a PowerPoint Presentation on Godavari-Banakacharla in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Uttam gave presentation to put forth Telangana’s stance and explain reasons for opposing the ambitious irrigation project taken up by Chandrababu Sarkar.

