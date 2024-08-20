x
Politics

Bandi Sanjay Demands Transparency on Farm Loan Waivers

Published on August 20, 2024 by

Bandi Sanjay Demands Transparency on Farm Loan Waivers

Bandi Sanjay Demands Transparency on Farm Loan Waivers

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has challenged the Congress government to release a white paper on the farm loan waiver scheme and issue no-dues certificates to farmers. The demand came during a Raksha Bandhan celebration where sisters tied rakhis to Bandi Sanjay and his brothers.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that both the previous BRS government and the current Congress government have deceived farmers in the name of loan waivers. He demanded transparency, stating, “If the Congress party has the courage, they should compile a white paper detailing how many farmers have taken loans from banks and how many have received loan waivers.”

The Minister also emphasized the Congress government’s responsibility to waive loans of deceased farmers. He criticized Congress leaders for misleading the public about the extent of loan waivers, saying, “Congress party leaders sit in their offices and think they’ve waived loans for everyone. But according to bank officials, we need to see the actual figures for Telangana state.”

Bandi Sanjay questioned the timing of the loan waiver, asking if implementing it now, instead of on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday as promised, was a form of deception. He challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to explain why farmers are protesting on the streets if all loans have been waived as claimed.

The Minister further demanded:
“All calculations should be collated, and a white paper should be released showing how many farmers have received loan waivers from the state government. Additionally, no-dues certificates should be issued to the farmers.”

Addressing political speculations, Bandi Sanjay dismissed concerns about a potential BRS-BJP merger, redirecting focus to the Congress government’s unfulfilled promises. He questioned whether the Congress has implemented the commitments made during elections.

In a final jab at the ruling party, the Union Minister suggested internal discord within Congress, claiming, “There are many aspirants to become CM within the Congress party, and they are trying to increase their strength.”

As the political debate intensifies, the focus remains on the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme and its impact on Telangana’s agricultural community.

