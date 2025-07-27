x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
View all stories
Home > Politics

Bandi Sanjay Slams Congress, Warns of Political Reckoning Over Temple Demolition in Hyderabad

Published on July 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Photos: Mysaa Movie Launch Photos
image
Bandi Sanjay Slams Congress, Warns of Political Reckoning Over Temple Demolition in Hyderabad
image
Kiran Kumar Reddy missing!
image
HHVM – No posters on daily collections
image
SIT seizes incriminating documents from Jagan’s firm

Bandi Sanjay Slams Congress, Warns of Political Reckoning Over Temple Demolition in Hyderabad

Politics in Telangana have reached a boiling point with an explosive mix of allegations and personal attacks unfolding ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election. The controversy, which began with land disputes in Kanche-Gachibowli and massive infrastructure contracts in Future City, have now expanded into a multi-front political battle involving the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the ruling Congress.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay has emerged as a Central Figure in this charged atmosphere, launching a scathing attack on both the Congress-led state government and BRS leadership. Speaking at a public gathering, Sanjay condemned the recent demolition of the Peddamma Temple in Banjara Hills, accusing the government of playing appeasement politics to win minority votes. “What was the urgent need to demolish the Peddamma Temple in Banjara Hills? Was it just for votes? The temple itself stands witness to this injustice,” Sanjay asked, accusing the government of deliberately hurting Hindu sentiments.

He warned that the Hindu community, which makes up nearly 80% of Telangana’s population, would not remain silent. “We will turn the Jubilee Hills bypoll into a referendum against this anti-Hindu governance. The government will face the consequences of its actions,” he declared. Bandi Sanjay didn’t stop there. He launched a direct attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying: “Do you think you can destroy Hindu dharma, Rahul Gandhi? It didn’t end with your grandmother, nor with your father—do you think it will end with you?”. On the political front, Sanjay also confirmed that talks had indeed taken place about merging the BRS into the BJP, a move that had long been speculated upon. He claimed that the BRS leadership lacked the strength and clarity to continue effectively, backing earlier comments made by BJP MP C.M. Ramesh.

Government Whip Aadi Srinivas from Congress also jumped into the fray, accusing KTR of double standards and avoiding direct answers about his dealings with Andhra politicians and BJP leaders. With Bandi Sanjay now taking center stage, openly challenging KTR to a debate and promising to bring C.M. Ramesh to Karimnagar, Telangana’s political landscape has turned into a battleground. What began as a local land issue has exploded into a state-wide confrontation, with each party trying to control the narrative ahead of the crucial by-election.

As tensions rise and political rhetoric intensifies, the Jubilee Hills bypoll is shaping up to be a symbolic and strategic contest, one that could influence the political trajectory of Telangana well beyond its borders.

Next Photos: Mysaa Movie Launch Photos Previous Kiran Kumar Reddy missing!
else

TRENDING

image
HHVM – No posters on daily collections
image
Allu Cinemas Set to Launch Soon
image
2025 Second Half: Tollywood Biggies in Confusion

Latest

image
Photos: Mysaa Movie Launch Photos
image
Bandi Sanjay Slams Congress, Warns of Political Reckoning Over Temple Demolition in Hyderabad
image
Kiran Kumar Reddy missing!
image
HHVM – No posters on daily collections
image
SIT seizes incriminating documents from Jagan’s firm

Most Read

image
Bandi Sanjay Slams Congress, Warns of Political Reckoning Over Temple Demolition in Hyderabad
image
Kiran Kumar Reddy missing!
image
SIT seizes incriminating documents from Jagan’s firm

Related Articles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini