Bandi Sanjay Slams Congress, Warns of Political Reckoning Over Temple Demolition in Hyderabad

Politics in Telangana have reached a boiling point with an explosive mix of allegations and personal attacks unfolding ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election. The controversy, which began with land disputes in Kanche-Gachibowli and massive infrastructure contracts in Future City, have now expanded into a multi-front political battle involving the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the ruling Congress.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay has emerged as a Central Figure in this charged atmosphere, launching a scathing attack on both the Congress-led state government and BRS leadership. Speaking at a public gathering, Sanjay condemned the recent demolition of the Peddamma Temple in Banjara Hills, accusing the government of playing appeasement politics to win minority votes. “What was the urgent need to demolish the Peddamma Temple in Banjara Hills? Was it just for votes? The temple itself stands witness to this injustice,” Sanjay asked, accusing the government of deliberately hurting Hindu sentiments.

He warned that the Hindu community, which makes up nearly 80% of Telangana’s population, would not remain silent. “We will turn the Jubilee Hills bypoll into a referendum against this anti-Hindu governance. The government will face the consequences of its actions,” he declared. Bandi Sanjay didn’t stop there. He launched a direct attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying: “Do you think you can destroy Hindu dharma, Rahul Gandhi? It didn’t end with your grandmother, nor with your father—do you think it will end with you?”. On the political front, Sanjay also confirmed that talks had indeed taken place about merging the BRS into the BJP, a move that had long been speculated upon. He claimed that the BRS leadership lacked the strength and clarity to continue effectively, backing earlier comments made by BJP MP C.M. Ramesh.

Government Whip Aadi Srinivas from Congress also jumped into the fray, accusing KTR of double standards and avoiding direct answers about his dealings with Andhra politicians and BJP leaders. With Bandi Sanjay now taking center stage, openly challenging KTR to a debate and promising to bring C.M. Ramesh to Karimnagar, Telangana’s political landscape has turned into a battleground. What began as a local land issue has exploded into a state-wide confrontation, with each party trying to control the narrative ahead of the crucial by-election.

As tensions rise and political rhetoric intensifies, the Jubilee Hills bypoll is shaping up to be a symbolic and strategic contest, one that could influence the political trajectory of Telangana well beyond its borders.