Bandi Sanjay writes letter to TTD Chairman

Published on April 5, 2025

Bandi Sanjay writes letter to TTD Chairman

Bandi Sanjay Demands Transparency on Farm Loan Waivers

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay wrote letter to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board Chairman BR Naidu. Bandi Sanjay, who is representing Karimnagar as MP, urged TTD Chairman to take steps for the construction of TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the city.

“Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has decided to build Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Karimnagar in 2023. Bhoomi Pooja was done on May 31. TTD temple was proposed to be built in 10 acres. But after that temple construction has not gone forward,” said Union Minister Bandi Sanjay in the letter to TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay urged TTD Board to avoid further delay and immediately take up temple construction in Karimnagar. He stressed that Karimnagar and surrounding areas devotees are eagerly waiting for proposed TTD temple.

In the letter, Bandi Sanjay also hailed AP CM Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts in streamlining TTD and Dharma Parchara.

TTD has been making efforts to build temples across the country. As part its plans, TTD has decided to build temple in Karimnagar. Telangana Govt has even allotted 10 acres to TTD for Lord Balaji temple construction at Padma Nagar in Karimnagar.

