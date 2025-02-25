Bandi Sanjay’s controversial ‘Pakistan’ comment annoys Congress

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay made controversial comments on Congress party, annoying grand old party leaders. Bandi Sanjay, firebrand leader known for hard-hitting statements, equated Congress with Pakistan, much to the chagrin of its leaders.

“In the recent India-Pakistan cricket match, India thrashed Pakistan and defeated it emphatically. Now one more India-Pakistan match is happening on Feb 27. People should decide whether they will support India team that is BJP or Pakistan team that is Congress,” said Bandi Sanjay referring to MLC elections in Telangana.

Bandi Sanjay made these comments, appealing to people to vote for BJP in MLC elections and in the process attacked Congress calling it as Pakistan team.

While BJP leaders have a habit of attacking Congress using ‘Pakistan’ word, the statement coming from India’s Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, during elections time is definitely irresponsible and degrading.

Bhuvanagiri MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy immediately hit back at Bandi Sanjay calling latter’s comments as extremely offensive and in bad taste.

“Bandi Sanjay should remember that he is a popular leader and also Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. He cannot make such irresponsible and poisonous comments just for the sake of one election. There is a limit to flaring up caste and religious feelings for political gains,” said MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy personally met Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Sudarshan Reddy to complain on Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday. He also complained to Election Commission of India on the same issue and dashed off a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.