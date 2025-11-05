Bandla Ganesh Clarifies Remarks After K Ramp Success Meet Controversy

Actor and producer Bandla Ganesh has issued a clarification following the controversy surrounding his speech at the K Ramp movie success meet. His remarks during the event had reportedly upset a few people in the film industry, with many speculating that his comments were aimed at Vijay Deverakonda.

Taking X, Bandla Ganesh expressed regret, saying he never intended to hurt anyone. He clarified that his words were not directed toward any individual and that his only wish was for everyone in the industry to succeed. In his post, he added that he hopes all artists rise together with the blessings of the goddess of art. Known for his outspoken nature, Ganesh’s comments often make headlines, but this time he moved swiftly to address the misunderstanding. His latest clarification appears to be an effort to end the speculations.