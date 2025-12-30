x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bandla Ganesh’s New Banner- BG Blockbusters

Published on December 30, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Psych Siddhartha Team’s Funny Warning
image
Bandla Ganesh’s New Banner- BG Blockbusters
image
Record Deal for Nani’s Bloody Romeo
image
Biggest Shock from OTT Platforms to Indian Cinema from 2026
image
Raja Saab has Bigger Targets in Bollywood

Bandla Ganesh’s New Banner- BG Blockbusters

Bandla Ganesh’s evolution from actor to producer has been an inspiring journey. Gabbar Singh marked a major turning point in his career as a producer, but he took a nearly decade-long break from filmmaking. During this period, Bandla Ganesh repeatedly expressed his desire to return to cinema with renewed vision and purpose.

Now, he has officially announced his comeback. Bandla Ganesh is set to make a bold return with the launch of Bandla Ganesh Blockbusters (BG Blockbusters). The newly formed production house is committed to backing content-driven films that strike an emotional chord while exploring fresh and innovative creative paths.

Emphasizing originality, sincerity, and novelty, the banner aims to encourage emerging talent and meaningful storytelling.

Bandla Ganesh and his team also revealed that Production No. 1 under the BG Blockbusters banner will be announced soon.

Next Psych Siddhartha Team’s Funny Warning Previous Record Deal for Nani’s Bloody Romeo
else

TRENDING

image
Psych Siddhartha Team’s Funny Warning
image
Bandla Ganesh’s New Banner- BG Blockbusters
image
Record Deal for Nani’s Bloody Romeo

Latest

image
Psych Siddhartha Team’s Funny Warning
image
Bandla Ganesh’s New Banner- BG Blockbusters
image
Record Deal for Nani’s Bloody Romeo
image
Biggest Shock from OTT Platforms to Indian Cinema from 2026
image
Raja Saab has Bigger Targets in Bollywood

Most Read

image
Nagarjuna’s special care for Akhil’s Lenin
image
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Women from Telangana in the US
image
Peddi: Jagapathi Babu In Never-Before-Seen Avatar

Related Articles

Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays