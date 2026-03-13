Bangaru Bomma: SP Charan, Chithra’s Classic Charm

Sumanth Prabhas who impressed with his debut flick Mem Famous is coming up with a rural love and family saga Godari Gattupaina, directed by first-timer Subash Chandra, and produced by Red Puppet Productions, with Nidhi Pradeep essaying the heroine.

As part of musical promotions, the makers today released third single- Bangaru Bomma. It’s classically-infused romantic melody that instantly transports listeners into a calm, classical musical space. Music director Naga Vamshi builds the track on gentle beats, soft strings, and warm orchestration, giving it an old-school charm that feels both pure and timeless.

The soul of the song lies in the magical vocals of SP Charan and KS Chithra, whose combination brings a rare emotional depth. Their voices glide with effortless sweetness, making the melody feel almost heavenly. Lyricist Balaji pens the emotions of two lovers discovering each other, filling the song with delicate feelings, innocence, and affection. Every line feels tender, as if whispering love.

Visually, the song enhances the charm further. The chemistry between Sumanth Prabhas and Nidhi Pradeep is soft and heartfelt. Overall, Bangaru Bomma is a serene, melodious celebration of love.